South Africa: Huge Manhunt After Kareedouw Police Station Robbed of Firearms

Police have launched a massive manhunt for four armed men who walked into the Kareedouw police station in the Eastern Cape during the early hours of Saturday morning and held an officer on duty at gunpoint, before making off with a number of firearms from the safe.

Police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart, said the four entered the Community Service Centre and overpowered the constable at around 01:40.

"The men then removed firearms from the safe and a police hand radio. The constable [raised the] alarm after the robbers sped away in an unidentified vehicle," she said.

News24 understands that the suspects stole two R5 rifles, as well as three 9mm pistols.

Eastern Cape Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga strongly condemned the attack on the station.

"We will track these robbers and we will not rest until they are all apprehended. A task team of experienced detectives including the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and Organised Crime is being activated to track down these brazen thieves," said Ntshinga.

The Provincial Commissioner has called on the community to assist with any information that can help the police in tracing the suspects and the firearms.

Tip-offs can be shared with investigating officer Warrant Officer Walter Wait on 071 481 2939 or via the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111.

Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Source: News24