Nigeria: West Brom Targets Ola Aina On a Loan Deal

Photo: Vanguard

Ola Aina

With few days to the close of the transfer window, Nigerian international, Ola Aina will be farmed out on loan by Chelsea, with manager Maurizio Sarri omitting the defender from the Blues last two games against Inter Milan and Arsenal.

West Brom are in the market for a right-back after missing out on the signature of Yeovil's Tom James and have switched their attention to Aina.

The Baggies are preparing to lodge a loan bid for the Chelsea fullback and they need to conclude negotiations before the next six days as the transfer window in England will close on August 9.

Aina impressed during his first loan spell away from Stamford Bridge, making 46 appearances in all competitions for Hull City, including 44 starts.

The 21-year-old was given false hope that he was in the plans of Sarri after hetravelled with the first-teamers to Australia for a friendly against Perth Glory, but has been training with the 'loan group' since the squad returned to the United Kingdom.

Central defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Fikayo Tomori are the other players of Nigerian descent linked with a temporary departure from Chelsea this month.