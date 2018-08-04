4 August 2018

South Africa: Caster Claims Gold, Smashes 18-Year Old 400m National Record

Team South Africa were off to the perfect start on day three of the 21st African Athletics Championships in Asaba, Nigeria on Friday with Caster Semenya winning gold in the 400m event.

Semenya stopped the clock in a national record of 49.96. The record, previously held by Heide Seyerling, had stood for 18 years.

Semenya now holds national records in the 400m, 800m, 1 000m and 1 500m events.

She was followed home by Christine Botslegwe of Botswana in second while Nigeria's Yinka Ajayi took third.

The men's relay team of Akani Simbine , Henricho Bruintjies , Simon Magakwe and Emile Erasmus added the second gold of the night when they won the 4x100m relay event in 38.25 beating Nigeria and Ivory Coast into second and third respectively.

Thapelo Phora added to South Africa's medal tally by taking silver in the men's 400m race with Cornel Fredericks claiming silver in the men's 400m hurdles.

Linique Prinsloo Beneke then claimed bronze in the women's long jump with a leap of 6.38 metres.

Ischke Senekal added another bronze, this time in the women's discuss with a best throw of 53.82 metres.

South Africa lead the medal table with five golds, 7 silver and 5 bronze.

You guessed it!!Caster Semenya takes it home for South Africa ????Gold!??#championsontheniger #asaba2018 pic.twitter.com/jayD1jgCxA-- CAA ASABA 2018 (@CASABA2018) August 3, 2018

