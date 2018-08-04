4 August 2018



South Africa: Final Farewell for UCT Professor Bongani Mayosi

Professor Bongani Mayosi was a widely respected and well-liked scientist.

Final farewells for dean of UCT's faculty of health sciences professor Bongani Mayosi, who took his own life during a battle with depression, are expected to be held in Cape Town on Saturday.

The top cardiologist's service is to be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre and is expected to be a Special Provincial Funeral on the instruction of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mayosi died on Friday, July 27 and his family later shared that he had ended his own life.

The country's flag will also be flown at half-mast on Saturday in the Western Cape, where the provincial government will help with the funeral arrangements.

UCT was arranging for the loan of academic gowns to be worn in his honour and for transport to the centre on the foreshore.

In the meantime, a group of academics has called for an in-depth inquiry into the circumstances that led to Mayosi's death, following claims that he may have been ill-treated by some during the #FeesMustFall protests and during a sit-in at his office.

