Nigeria: Team Lagos to Contest for Spots At National Youth Games

Ninety-five athletes of Team Lagos will be participating at the South West Zonal eliminations for the National Youth Games holding in Ogun State between August 7th, and 11th.

The contingent, which will take part in seven sports, include cricket (male), handball, football (male), basketball, hockey (male), volleyball (female) and beach volleyball (female), was to pick qualifiers for the fourth National Youth Games to be hosted next month in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Speaking on the event, the Executive Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Adedayo Tandoh, said the state contingent was set for the challenge courtesy of the support of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

"We are quite certain that our team will do us proud, especially as they have competed in various developmental programmes organised by the Lagos State Sports Commission and sponsored by the Lagos State Government, as well as other national and international competitions," Tandoh stated.