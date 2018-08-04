Nairobi — Former West Mugirango Member of Parliament Henry Obwocha collapsed in his Nairobi home Friday evening and was pronounced dead in Hospital, his family has confirmed.

Obwocha has been the Chairman of the Privatisation Commission since April 2015 and had served previously as Minister of Planning and National Development.

Hon. Obwocha was the West Mugirango MP between 1992 and 2007 and briefly acted as Minister for Energy in 2006 as well as a stint as Assistant Minister for Finance.

He was a member of the National Economic and Social Council which drafted Kenya's Vision 2030.