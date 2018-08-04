South Africa: Parliament Saddened By Death of Legendary Playwright and Actor, Winston Ntshona

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture, Xoliswa Tom, has expressed her sadness at the death of the legendary playwright and actor, Winston Ntshona. "The creative industry is poorer today without Mr Ntshona who raised the country's flag high on the global stage.

"He left an indelible mark in the industry and will be remembered for his excellent work, including raising awareness on the injustices in South Africa during the dark days of apartheid," said Tom.

Tom said Ntshona's immense contribution to the liberation struggle, using art to expose the evils and atrocities of the apartheid system, was well documented.

She went on to say that Ntshona's love for the youth had been shown in the way he trained and mentored young actors. Tom, on behalf of the committee, has joined the nation in extending heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the creative industry.

Ntshona, 77, died on Thursday, following an illness.

Source: News24