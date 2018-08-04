4 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Parliament Saddened By Death of Legendary Playwright and Actor, Winston Ntshona

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture, Xoliswa Tom, has expressed her sadness at the death of the legendary playwright and actor, Winston Ntshona. "The creative industry is poorer today without Mr Ntshona who raised the country's flag high on the global stage.

"He left an indelible mark in the industry and will be remembered for his excellent work, including raising awareness on the injustices in South Africa during the dark days of apartheid," said Tom.

Tom said Ntshona's immense contribution to the liberation struggle, using art to expose the evils and atrocities of the apartheid system, was well documented.

She went on to say that Ntshona's love for the youth had been shown in the way he trained and mentored young actors. Tom, on behalf of the committee, has joined the nation in extending heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the creative industry.

Ntshona, 77, died on Thursday, following an illness.

Source: News24

South Africa

Final Farewell for UCT Professor Bongani Mayosi

Final farewells for dean of UCT's faculty of health sciences professor Bongani Mayosi, who took his own life during a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.