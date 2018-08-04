Kenya: I Don't Own Any Choppers, I Just Borrow Them From Moses Kuria - Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has finally revealed the own of the choppers he frequently flies on to his numerous 'tanga tanga' project venues across the country.

The ownership of DP's choppers has also been set straight by the real owner, who happens to be none other than Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria.

Speaking on Friday at Gaichanjiru Boys High School in Muranga county during a fundraiser, the DP confirmed Kuria's claims in his speech in Kiswahili.

RUTO'S WEALTH

"Those that have been bothering me and asking me questions about the choppers that I use now have answers. The owner of this helicopter is now known. It is Moses Kuria. I normally just borrow the chopper to run errands here and there. Those who have been asking questions, now you have the answers. Muwache kunizungusha na muwache fitina mingi (stop bothering me and stop the gossip). Let's ashame the devil and say the truth."

These sentiments come in the backdrop of increasing speculation regarding the source of the Deputy President's wealth.

Indeed, media reports have linked Ruto with several prime properties in the country worth billions of shillings, including hotels, helicopters and huge tracts of land.

The DP, who is considered a front runner in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022, has also been donating millions of shillings at Harambee almost on a weekly basis.