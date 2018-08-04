Kenya: Croaking Habida Booed Off Stage At Her Own Event

For almost an hour on Friday night during the Terminal Weekend concert at KICC, Kenyan songstress Habida attempted to sing with much success, and worse to the frustration of the sold-out audience.

Habida, who was also the event organizer, croaked on and on the whole time, even as part of the stiffed bored audience desperately struggled to stay awake throughout her performance.

And when the audience's patience finally ran out, they started booing her. Still, Habida, who took to the stage just before star act of the night, American singer Keri Hilson, seemed reluctant to leave the stage.

While Habida clearly struggled to impress, other performers of the night, such as Sage and June Gachui, kept their fans happy with great performances.

HORRENDOUS PERFORMANCE

American R&B singer Horace Brown took the audience back to the 90's with his classic hits such as Things We Do For Love and One For The Money, which had everyone who knew them singing along.

Bobby Valentino also came on stage and did his thing. But the girl of the hour was Keri Hilson who had everyone up after Habida's horrendous performance.

Despite singing with play back and a DJ, for almost an hour Hilson had everyone on their feet. She also showcased her beauty on stage as she asked men what they wanted from such a girl.

Habida's poor performance notwithstanding, at the end of the night, the fans got value for their money, thankfully so.