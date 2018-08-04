Congo-Kinshasa: Koffi Olomide On a Charm Offensive to Woo Back Fans

Veteran Congolese musician Koffi Olomide last week made a dramatic entry into Zambia despite threats of arrest over a pending assault case. Olomide has been on a charm offensive to redeem his sullied image across the continent.

One of the leading musicians in Africa, Olomide is facing scores of allegations of wrongdoing, including a warrant of arrest in France, which has scaled back his foray overseas of late.

In the past 10 years, he has had run-ins not only with his fellow musicians and dancers but also with journalists.

Contrary to speculation and expectations, Koffi received a warm welcome in Lusaka on his arrival.

It was a striking contrast from the image of the star in handcuffs or being led away by the police to spend some time in the cells while being processed to appear in court.

Many would have put their money on the possibility of his arrest once he got off the plane in Lusaka. It never happened.

PAST BITTERNESS

Most of his Zambian fans appear to have chosen to put behind their past bitterness, with scores paying handsomely to attend his two shows last Friday in the Government Complex Hall in Lusaka and on Saturday in the copper belt town of Kitwe.

One of the highlights during his visit was laying wreaths at the presidential burial site in Lusaka where three leaders -- Frederick Chiluba, Levy Mwanawasa and Michael Sata -- were laid to rest.

To most Zambians and to his fans, this was seen a good move of mending fences in the light of his allege assault on a photo journalist in the city five years ago.

The past few years have not been kind to Koffi. In France, he faces assault charges in absentia involving some of his dancers.

The 62-year-old king of Tcha Cho, who has a rich discography and is famed for unmatched choreography, has for the last 12 years been going through a lean period on the music scene, being unable to perform in Europe, particularly France and Belgium, major destinations for top Congolese musicians.

FLAMBOYANCE

Known for his flamboyance on the stage along his Quarter Latin International Band, Koffi churned out popular songs like Andrada, Loi, Ultimatum, Papa Plus, and Selfie, among other hits.

Neo-rhumba star Fally Ipupa, Soleil Wanga and Montana Kamenga are among the stars nurtured by the band. Fally was a student of Koffi for over seven years, while Ferre Gola also had a stint with him before both went solo.

In July 2016, Koffi caused a storm internationally after he was deported from Kenya after he allegedly kicked one of his dancers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

Matters we made worse for Koffi back home in Kinshasa when he was convicted and thrown into civil jail for the dancer's assault.

Attempts by Koffi on various Congolese media channels to appeal for a pardon have fallen on the deaf ears, with civil rights activists not moved by his gesture.

RELAXED TOUGH CONDITIONS

The aggrieved dancer had also tried to appeal to the DR Congo first lady Marie Olive Lembe for Koffi to be pardoned.

Speaking to the Saturday Nation on the phone from Kinshasa earlier this week, veteran musician and manager Pascal Onema said the DR Congo government had relaxed the tough conditions that had been imposed on Koffi.

"In recent months, Koffi has been bonding with his fans in DR Congo and other neighbouring countries through live shows," Onema said. Onema and Jeannot Bombenga are among those who visited Koffi when he was briefly held at the Makala Prison in Kinshasa in July 2016.

Earlier this year, there was speculation that Koffi would return to perform in Kenya. The tour did not materialise.