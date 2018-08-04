Kenya: Ruto Asks Leaders to Back Jubilee Agenda Amid Succession Talk

Deputy President William Ruto has called on all political camps to rally behind the government and desist from petty politics.

Mr Ruto on Saturday said he is making sure Kenya is making headway in development.

"We have moved on from politics of hatred and tribalism and are now focused on development. Those who are concentrating on petty politics can go on but we will not be obstructed.

"We want to bring agro-processing, manufacturing and value addition to the grassroots. We have instructed all county governments to work towards implementing housing, universal health coverage, food security and value addition in their areas," Mr Ruto said in Meru where he launched the construction of Kianjuri, Thangatha and Ura 4 dams, which will cost about Sh250 million.

He also commissioned the Sh1.2 billion Maua water supply and sewerage projects that will serve about 75,000 residents.

WATER

Thangatha dam is expected to hold 50 million litres of water while Ura 4 dam will contain 100 million litres, serving 110,000 residents. They are expected to be complete in six months.

Through construction of housing units in counties, Mr Ruto said, the government would create employment for the youth.

The Deputy President added that the government would source for Sh5 billion that will go towards provision of water in Meru County.

"Provision of clean water is within the 'Big Four' agenda of ensuring a healthy Kenya. Lack of water is one of the challenges we want to address across the country.

"We are also spending Sh1.6 billion on supplying power to 30,000 homes in Meru County," he said, adding that the State is spending another Sh19 billion on road construction in the county.

UNITY CALL

Also present was Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui who said the money would go towards construction of two mega dams (Ura 5 and Kathita) as well as the Meru Town sewerage project.

Mr Chelugui said the Sh25 billion Kithinu dam would increase water coverage in the region to more than 80 per cent.

Mr Ruto was also accompanied by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia and all MPs from Meru.

Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu said they endorse the truce deal.

"We support the handshake but it should not disrupt the plans within Jubilee. When we voted for President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013, we were told that his deputy would take over from 2022," Mr Ntuchiu said.

SUCCESSION POLITICS

MPs Josphat Gichunge (Tigania East), John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South), Kubai Kiringo (Igembe Central), John Mutunga (Tigania East), Rahim Dawood (Imenti North), Moses Kirima (Imenti Central), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri) and Kathuri Murungi (Imenti South) said Mr Ruto deserves to inherit President Kenyatta due to his hard work.

"Mr Ruto's work can be seen here in Meru and this is why we will reciprocate when the time comes. The Jubilee Party is united and we are sure that Mr Ruto is the flag-bearer in 2022," Mr Dawood said.