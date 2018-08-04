4 August 2018

Uganda: Security Tight As Mbabazi Hands Daughter to Ramaphosa Son

By Edgar R. Batte

Guests are trickling in for the Okuhingira or traditional marriage ceremony of Bridget Birungi, a daughter to former Prime Minister, John Patrick Amama Mbabazi and Andile Ramaphosa the first-born son of South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ceremony, being held at Mr Mbabazi's plush Kololo residence, promises to be a glamorous one as it already many high profile figures in attendance including Chief Justice Bart Katurebe, the governor of the Central Bank, Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebire, former minister Jim Muhwezi and businessman Gordon Wavamunno. The main function is expected to officially kick off at 2pm.

There is traditional music playing as guests are ushered to their seats. Security is tight and well spread both within and outside the venue. President Yoweri Museveni and President Cyril Ramaphosa, of South Africa, are expected to attend the celebration of union.

