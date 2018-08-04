Nigeria: This Is a Global Embarrasment - Nigerians Bemoan Asaba 2018

At a time when the Nigerian government boasts of "fulfilled promises" and Nigeria's capability to host international events, their efforts are repeatedly brought down by the inefficiency to maximise resources.

The recently held African Championships in Asaba brought with it sad tales such that it saw the fastest woman in the world and Cote d'Ivorian Marie Josee Ta Lou tweeting, "I think this is my first and last time to come to Nigeria to compete!". Her statement is an end-result of her team's inability to get connecting flights from Lagos to Asaba for hours.

This is not the only incident to occur; a water tanker fell at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, athletes and journalists were left stranded, the tracks were waterlogged among other sad events.

Now Nigerians have stated that the event should never have happened in the country:

Pure shambles. A national disgrace. But we live in a circus of absurdity so national embarrassments don't register anymore. Assuredly, no one will be sanctioned for this. In Nigeria, we mess up&move up. We shouldn't be hosting anything. We're not ready for prime time #Asaba2018 https://t.co/cDu2zRkZi9

-- Resistance is Futile (@chrisngwodo) August 1, 2018

It rained last night in Asaba and the tracks are still waterlogged.

We aren't ready!#Asaba2018 pic.twitter.com/6QTFU4JVzV

-- Busy Buddies 🇳🇬™ (@thebusybuddies) August 3, 2018

#Asaba2018

Nigeria, with your poor planning made our athletes sleep on the floor of Lagos Airport. The same athletes will make your athletes sleep on the tracks and field! Shame on you!! pic.twitter.com/Fc9yDYg4CI

-- Phil Mwangi (@Phil_MikeMwangi) August 1, 2018

#Asaba2018 chaos continue with Ethiopia 🇪🇹 National flag hoisted upside down for medal ceremony 📷 @meskiti pic.twitter.com/zdFUnkLO3r

-- Claudia Ekai (@ClaudiaEkai) August 2, 2018

Unbelievable!

No medals table from the #Asaba2018 organisers.

Wow!

-- POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) August 3, 2018

Nigeria and CAA have failed African athletics. #asaba2018

-- Katami Michelle (@MichKatami) July 31, 2018

#Asaba2018 is a reminder that we should focus on the state of our airports, not on a new airline.

-- Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) August 2, 2018

It's a shame that the media and publicity dept led by Kayode Thomas have not even tried to give the public a reason for this sham called #Asaba2018. Instead they've been sending press releases of Gov Okowa giving free tickets to students.

Yes I Don shake table... I don't care!!

-- Olawale Omo Adigun (@olywal) July 31, 2018

There are no workstations for the media at Stephen Keshi Stadium..This is how journalists are filing stories..Nigeria jameni.. Athletics should be fun not torture.. #ASABA2018 pic.twitter.com/nblpJum1jU

-- Katami Michelle (@MichKatami) August 1, 2018

You want to know the worst about this #Asaba2018. Those in charge will neither be sacked or have the common decency to resign.

-- Name: (@DamiElebe) August 3, 2018