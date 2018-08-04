Kenya's Marathoner Lucy Kabuu Fails Doping Test

Milano Marathon champion Lucy Kabuu of Kenya has tested positive to a banned performance enhancing substance.

The IAAF Athletes Integrity Unit's has already contacted Kabuu after she was her samples tested positive for narcotic morphine, during the Milano Marathon in April.

It was her major victory upon return from injury, coming two months after having just finished sixth at Hong Kong Marathon in 2:31:21.

Kabuu, who won 10,000m gold and 5,000m bronze at the 2006 Commonwealth Games, has the 12th fastest time in women's Marathon history of 2:19.34 from 2012 Dubai.

Kabuu becomes the third high profile Kenyan to test positive to banned substances within two months after three times World 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop and African Games 400m silver medallist Boniface Mweresa.