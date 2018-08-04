4 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya's Marathoner Lucy Kabuu Fails Doping Test

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayumba Ayodi

Milano Marathon champion Lucy Kabuu of Kenya has tested positive to a banned performance enhancing substance.

The IAAF Athletes Integrity Unit's has already contacted Kabuu after she was her samples tested positive for narcotic morphine, during the Milano Marathon in April.

It was her major victory upon return from injury, coming two months after having just finished sixth at Hong Kong Marathon in 2:31:21.

Kabuu, who won 10,000m gold and 5,000m bronze at the 2006 Commonwealth Games, has the 12th fastest time in women's Marathon history of 2:19.34 from 2012 Dubai.

Kabuu becomes the third high profile Kenyan to test positive to banned substances within two months after three times World 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop and African Games 400m silver medallist Boniface Mweresa.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.