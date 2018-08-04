4 August 2018

Nigeria: Asaba 2018 - Gold-Winning Athlete Targets Okagbare's Record

Young Nigerian sprinter, Rosemary Chukwuma, said on Saturday that her aim was to win more medals for the country and surpass Blessing Okagbare's record.

She told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the ongoing Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba that the aim of every athlete was to exceed past records.

Chukwuma was part of the country's 4×100 women's team that won gold at the ongoing championships.

She had earlier won gold at the 100m and 200m at the 2018 Africa Youth Games in Algeria.

The 17-year-old Chukwuma hit the limelight after winning the sprint double at the 2017 National U-18 Championships held in Abuja.

The youngster also won the 200m event at the 2017 National Youth Games (NYG) held in Ilorin.

She added that "I want to win more medals for Nigeria like Blessing Okagbare and even surpass her record because she has done so well for Nigeria as an athlete.

"I know with hard work and the right support, my target will be achieved in future.

"It is the dream of every athlete to win medals for their country at international competitions and that is my target as a young athlete."

The 2018 Commonwealth 4×100 bronze medalist thanked the Sports and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) for their support and urged them not to relent in their efforts to encourage and promote athletes.

