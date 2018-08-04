South Africa: Semenya Says She Plans to Run Till Age 40

South Africa's Caster Semenya on Friday in Asaba said she planned to run till age 40.

Semenya won the women's 400m event with a time of 49.96 seconds on Friday at the African Senior Athletics Championships, beating Bostwana's Christine Botlogetwe who had a time of 51.19 seconds.

Nigeria's Yinka Ajayi was third in the race with a time of 51.34 seconds.

Semenya, while speaking with newsmen about the race, said while she was just having fun she was also with an objective.

"The race went in my favour. For me it is all about having fun, waiting for the right moment to execute, so you can have a good race.

"It was just one of those race that works on your favour.

"But my goal is to run till I am 40 years, probably three more Olympics to come. This race and the 800m are all part of this goal," she said.

"For example, in the 800m we really do not focus more on personal best, the main goal is to run a good race and have a good 400m., which I have now done.

"The 800m is just to maintain the pace, since we have done the 400m already, but I am here to just enjoy myself," Semenya added.

Meanwhile, Baboloki Thebe of Bostwana won the men's 800m event with a time of 44.81 seconds.

Phora Thapelo of South Africa came second in 45.14 seconds, while Chidi Okezie of Nigeria was third in 45.65 seconds.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the championships which began on Wednesday will end on Sunday.