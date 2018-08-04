4 August 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Tension Brews As Ethiopian Troops and Tanks Roll Into Jigjiga Town

A tension has been brewing in Jigjiga, the administrative capital of the Somali regional state in Ethiopia after the Federal military took over the control of the town on Saturday.

After a brief clash with Liyu police forces, the Ethiopian Federal troops backed by tanks rolled into the key town and seized main streets, key buildings and parliament house.

Forces loyal to Somali regional State have reportedly confronted the military soldiers leading brief gunfire between the sides.

The military seized the installations including the headquarters of state-owned media, the parliament and the presidential palace of the state.

Unconfirmed reports say widespread looting erupted in the capital. The whereabouts of the regional president Abdi Mohamud Omar is yet unknown.

