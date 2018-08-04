4 August 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 11 Held Over Rebel Activities

By Ismail Bategeka

Police in Hoima District are holding 11 people for allegedly indulging in subversive activities.

The Albertine Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Julius Allan Hakiza told journalists that the suspects were rounded up by a combined force of Police and UPDF personnel on Friday while training in a bush near Kaiso landing site in Tonya Parish, Buseruka Sub-county in Hoima District.

Hakiza added that the suspects, majority of whom are from the Democratic Republic of Congo, had spent three months conducting military drills in the area.

However, no military equipment was found at the camp.

The suspects are in custody at Hoima Central Police Station as the hunt for the remaining suspects continues.

Hoima District borders the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is home to remnants of the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

