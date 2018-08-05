Kenya: Search for DP Ruto 2022 Running Mate Kicks Off in Earnest

The race to become Deputy President William Ruto's running mate kicked off in earnest on Friday when the Mt Kenya region openly demanded to the position.

And for the first time, names were floated in the DP's presence during a public function in Murang'a County.

"In Mt Kenya, Murang'a must be given the chance to produce the second top most man in the country. We have able leaders," the area senator Irungu Kangata kicked off the campaign.

His sentiments were shared by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who said the county's electorate was loyal, which is what the DP needs.

MWANGI WA IRIA

Speakers openly fronted Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria for the position, and when he rose to speak, Mr Ruto said; "I have listened to your views about Wa Iria in 2022 and we shall see."

Interestingly, the clamour for wa Iria to be picked as the DP's running mate were made in the presence of Tharaka Nithi Governor Kindiki Kithure, who has also been fronted by the Mt Kenya East bloc as their choice for Mr Ruto's running mate come 2022.

Prof Kithure and Mr wa Iria join a growing list of politicians who have been touted as possible running mates for Mr Ruto, currently a formidable contender for the presidency come 2022.

WILLIAM KABOGO

Others touted include Peter Kenneth, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, Cabinet secretaries Peter Munya and Mwangi Kiunjuri.

Murmurs that Mr Wetang'ula was gravitating towards Mr Ruto came in the wake of the bitter fallout between the Bungoma senator and opposition leader Raila Odinga following the March 9 handshake.

A meeting between Mr Ruto and 19 MPs from Kakamega, Bungoma and Trans-Nzoia counties at his Karen home in March only heightened speculation that Mr Wetang'ula was shifting to the DP's camp given the presence of several MPs from his Ford Kenya party at the meeting.

MOSES WETANG'ULA

They included Eseli Simiyu (Tongaren), Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza) and Wafula Wamunyinyi (Kanduyi).

Ford Kenya deputy party leader Boni Khalwale has also previously hinted at his party boss working with Mr Ruto going forward.

Mr Wetangula has, however, played down the reports saying he will be on the presidential ballot come 2022.

"I am a presidential candidate, my party has already endorsed me. How can I join a camp when I have a camp," he recently told journalists.

WYCLIFFE OPARANYA

Also touted as a possible running mate to Mr Ruto is Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

During the home coming party of Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso, MPs Emmanuel Wangwe and Bernard Shinali fronted Mr Oparanya for the post.

"In Kakamega, we are two million people with one million votes. We're not going to go separate ways this time round. We'll negotiate as a bloc so that Mr Oparanya also gets something," Mr Shinali said.

Mr Oparanya, however, declined to comment on the proposal.

KINDIKI KITHURE

Prof Kindiki on his part caused a stir in June when he called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to steer away from influencing the choice of Mr Ruto's running mate in 2022.

Speaking during a fundraiser in Tharaka Nithi, Prof Kindiki, who is also the deputy Senate Speaker, said the President should leave Mr Ruto and the people of Mt Kenya East to decide who will take the position.

"The DP will be our candidate in 2022 and the Mt Kenya East people stand a good chance to field a running mate," said Prof Kindiki.

ANN WAIGURU

Kirinyaga County assembly majority leader Kamau Mulango yesterday floated the name of Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru, saying she beats all other leaders touted as possible running mates to Mr Ruto.

"She is a woman with experience in politics and civil service. She has served in the Cabinet and now a governor," said Mr Mulango.

Mr Kangata said the next DP must be from Murang'a.

PETER MUNYA

"Muranga is the only county in Mt Kenya region with the huge votes after Kiambu and any potential President in Kenya must endear himself to the county," said Mr Kang'ata.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro said Nyeri and Kiambu should be overlooked when it comes to selecting the DP's running mate since the two counties have previously produced presidents in Jomo Kenyatta, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta.

Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina said Mt Kenya regional leaders should start by working for the unity of the community to increase their bargaining power.