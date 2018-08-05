Zimbabwe: 21 People Charged With Public Violence to Spend Weekend in Prison

TWENTY-ONE people who were arrested and charged with committing public violence will spend the weekend in prison after a Zimbabwean court remanded them in custody to Monday 06 August 2018.

The 21 people were arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers on Thursday 02 August 2018 and charged with committing public violence as defined in section 36 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act following protests staged in Harare after the announcement of results for the harmonised elections held on Monday 30 July 2018.

Harare Magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini remanded the 21 people in custody to Monday 06 August 2018 when he will entertain their bail applications.

The 21 people, who are represented by Denford Halimani, Gift Mtisi, Kossam Ncube and Lizwe Jamela of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights were arrested after some ZRP officers raided the offices of the opposition MDC Alliance party after obtaining a search warrant authorising them to search for grenades, stones, unlicensed firearms, ammunition, computers, computer accessories and some subversive material allegedly possessed by opposition MDC Alliance leaders.

ZRP claimed that they were involved in alleged acts of public violence on Wednesday 01 August 2018 when protests erupted with civilians protesting against the outcome of the 2018 harmonised elections.