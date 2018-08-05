Nigeria: I Want to Be an Arsenal Legend - Alex Iwobi

Nigeria's Arsenal star Alex Iwobi said he wishes to reach the greatest height at the club, playing alongside the best players in the world.

Iwobi who recently signed a four-year deal at the club spoke to Arsenal website on his journey thus far and ambition at the club he joined at age 16.

He said, "Arsenal's standards are very high so I've always tried to reach that. Arsenal have always been one of the best clubs in the world, so to even be a part of the club from a young age I've always had to give my best."

"Arsenal has been always been a big club in my eyes and I've seen them win loads of trophies. To be a part of it is just amazing, I just want to make history with the club." Iwobi said.

Nursing the ambition to be an Arsenal great wasn't a problem for Iwobi, but the confidence to be the best in the midst of good players was lacking. But everything changed when he met Thiery Henry.

"But then I met one of my biggest heroes and my confidence went through the roof. He would always say that a lot of people play well, but if you haven't impacted the game or done something that people recognise, then you really go unnoticed.

Iwobi believes the opportunity former manager Arsene Wenger gave him to go through the reserves into the first team makes him aspire legendary heights at the club.

"When I went to Singapore with them in the summer of 2015, I knew I had the opportunity to break into the first team but I never expected to play as much as I did during my first season.

"To hear that from such a legendary manager was one thing, but just four days after playing against Swansea, I was playing against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

At the international level, Iwobi described his goal during the World Cup qualifiers as the "maddest" experience of his career.

The Nigeria international was full of praises for Arsenal, saying it was always a pride and honour to play for the club.

Iwobi urged fans to continue to support the team and promises to give his best when he puts on the Arsenal jersey.

The Nigerian international will be hoping to make his 2018/2019 Premier League debut when Arsenal face Manchester City on August 11 at the Etihad stadium.