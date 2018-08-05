5 August 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Civilian Killings By Army Dent Peaceful Zimbabwe Poll

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: C. Mavhunga/VOA
Zimbabwe police apprehend people they had found inside opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance offices in Harare following a raid there, Aug. 2, 2018. The people were arrested for leading protests that turned violent.

THE United States of America says the use of live ammunition by Zimbabwe's armed forces leading to the death of six civilians in Harare last Wednesday has dented what was set to become the country's most peaceful election since independence.

In a statement, the Donald Trump led government said Zimbabwe has squandered a golden opportunity to see through a peaceful election which was key to strengthening the troubled country's fragile democratic system.

"Unfortunately, Zimbabwe's success in delivering an election day that was peaceful, and open to international observers, was subsequently marred by violence and a disproportionate use of deadly force against protestors by the security forces," US Department of State spokesperson, Heather Nauert noted.

"We extend our condolences to the families and friends of those killed and injured and appeal to the leaders of all parties to urge their supporters to act peacefully."

The civilian deaths were as a result of a high handed response by the army which was deployed in central Harare Wednesday afternoon ostensibly to quell wild protests over alleged poll fraud by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on behalf of Zanu PF.

More on This

Scores were also left injured and sought medical attention at local hospitals

The acts have received worldwide condemnation, with president-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa, Friday promising a full probe into the killings.

Mnangagwa emerged victorious with 50.8 percent of the vote while Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance garnered 44.3 percent, a figure the latter has disputed while claiming vote rigging by his rival.

Chamisa is adamant official figures announced as the final vote tally in the disputed presidential poll were tampered with by ZEC.

The American government also urged ZEC to release the comprehensive election results for scrutiny.

"The United States welcomes the commitment by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to release comprehensive election results in a form that provides full transparency," said Nauert.

"The United States will continue to review the data collected by its own observation teams, by international observation missions, and by local observers to make a complete assessment of the overall election."

Nuaert added: "We encourage all stakeholders and citizens to pursue any grievances peacefully and through established legal channels, and we encourage all political leaders to show magnanimity in victory and graciousness in defeat".

The American government said it "remains focused on working with Zimbabwe as its people and government strive toward still-needed comprehensive electoral, political, economic, and human rights reforms".

More on This

MDC Alliance Mulls Merging Into a Single Party

MDC Alliance spokesperson Welshman Ncube has hinted on the possibility of the popular opposition coalition further… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.