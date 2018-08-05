Kenya Rowing Body Pleads for More Support

Kenya Rowing and Canoe Association has urged both national and county governments to support rowing, kayaking and canoe sports to nature young talents and attract more tourists into the country.

KRACA interim vice chair Feruz Khan said the support would see the revival of these sports.

Speaking during a one-week national rowing and canoe training at Tudor Water Sports hotel, Mombasa, Khan said the sport had many talented athletes but due to inconsistency, many dropped out forcing the association to start nurturing new people into the game.

"These sports require intense training. The last time we participated in international competition was in 2015. We had 20 skilled athletes who had trained for about five years but now we have to start recruiting and training new competitors from scratch," said Khan. He added KRACA planned to start a high performance centre.

Khan revealed that the lobby wanted to create a high performance centre for kayaking, canoe and rowing sports in the country.