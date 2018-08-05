Nigeria to Bid for 2025 IAAF World Championship

Nigeria will join five other countries to vie for the hosting of the IAAF World Championships in 2025.

Athletics Federation of Nigeria president, Ibrahim Gusau disclosed that the Sports Ministry and the government of Nigeria have given the go ahead for a bid to be presented for the hosting of the Championships the first in Africa.

The IAAF president Seb Coe before his departure from Asaba 2018 hinted that African will be the host and it was up to the Confederation of Africa Athletics to agree on who to host.

"Africa will host 2025 World Championships. The CAA has proposed to six countries. And the sports minister has give us the go ahead to bid.

" The Abuja stadium is going to be renovated, railway lines will be in place. With what we have done here in Asaba we should be able to put a strong bid,"

Speaking on Asaba 2018, Gusau said Delta State saved Nigeria from embarrassment by accepting to host, after Lagos declined the offer made to it to host.

"Bidding was given to Lagos, but there was a miss up and Delta came to the rescue. We thank the governor of Delta. We have put Asaba in the world athletics map.

"We had the last edition in 89 some many of you were young. I have seen some of the athletes at the warm up area, they were excited about it."