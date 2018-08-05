5 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: UK Grime Meets Kenyan Hip Hop At Terminal Weekend

By Francis Nderitu

Hip hop music fans got treated to some of the favourite songs by artistes from the United Kingdom on day 2 of the Terminal Weekend Festival held at the KICC grounds, Nairobi.

Three international acts Big Shaq, Big Tobz and WATRN shared the stage with five of Kenya's best Hip Hop acts Shukid, Steph Kaplea, Barak Jacuzzi, Kagwe Mungai and Khaligraph Jones.

All performers took the stage one after the other, with opening act being Shappaman of Camp Mullah.

The Hip Hop sensation of the concert kicked off some minutes to midnight after the fans had been kept waiting the whole night before the first act got on stage.

Big Tobz, a rapper based in East London, surprised everyone when he got on stage wearing a Harambee Stars replica jersey bearing the Wanyama on the back.

This was clearly his way of paying homage to the Kenyan national football skipper. He also had a Kenyan flag wrapped around his head.

Hip Hop played all night with music from the 90's all the way to the new age trap music as the young generation danced and fully enjoyed themselves.

The show, which concluded at 5am, was however marked by a low turn out as most fans started to walk in from 11pm.

