South Africa: Murder Case Opened After Mob Justice Attack in Port Elizabeth

Eastern Cape police say a case of murder has been opened after a 33-year-old man was beaten to death on Saturday in what is believed to be a mob justice attack.

Mount Road Cluster Commander Major General Thembisile Patekile said the attack happened after the community members in Kuyga in Port Elizabeth found a man inside a vehicle that did not belong to him.

"While waiting for police, about 150 people caught him and tied him to a pole. He was severely beaten and died in hospital. The complainant whose vehicle he allegedly broke into, declined to open a case," said Patekile.

Patekile sent out a stern warning to the community to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

"Responsible citizens report crime and do not carry out their own punishment no matter how angry they may be. The SAPS strives to serve and protect our citizens and will continue to uphold the rule of law and we will arrest any person/s who fail to act within the confines of the law," he said.

Source: News24