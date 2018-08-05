South Africa: Mutual Agreement: Leadership of the DA Government in the City of Cape Town

Photo: Supplied

Mayor of Cape Town Patricia de Lille is back at work after a court ruling in her favour.

press release

I am pleased to announce today that the DA and Patricia de Lille have reached a mutual agreement which resolves the question of the leadership of the DA government in Cape Town.

This has been a long and difficult journey. This matter has already gone on for too long, and has sapped the energies and attentions of both parties from our core work, for which we apologise.

We were both desirous of finding a mutually agreeable resolution, and we have now done so. I am confident that this outcome is in the best interests of the people of Cape Town.

Patricia de Lille has agreed to resign the office of Mayor, effective 31 October 2018.

This is an opportunity for the City of Cape Town DA caucus to take stock, to regroup and to unite. The process to elect a new Mayor will begin immediately, with more details available in due course.

The DA has taken a decision to withdraw all internal disciplinary charges against Patricia de Lille.

Any other investigations by the City are not covered by this agreement.

As a party that prides itself on clean government, we were obliged to consider all allegations levelled against Ms De Lille. It is never easy to take action against one of your own. But I am confident that, throughout this painful period, we have acted in the best interests of the citizens we serve.

This agreement is an opportunity to close a difficult chapter in our history and to open a new one. We will continue to put the people first in all we do.

The DA acknowledges that the Mayor has led the DA’s government in the City of Cape Town since 2011, and has for the most part done so with distinction. The team she has led has achieved four clean audits and has helped the City of Cape Town to its pre-eminent position as the leading metro in South Africa. She has been a colleague, friend and loyal member of the DA for nearly a decade.

We are pleased that this agreement opens the way for her to remain as a member of the DA.