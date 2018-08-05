5 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: De Lille Out - Mutual Agreement Struck As a Political Solution to Damaging Party Infighting

Photo: Supplied
Mayor of Cape Town Patricia de Lille is back at work after a court ruling in her favour.
analysis By Marianne Merten

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is serving notice until the end of October, when she'll vacate the mayor's office. On Sunday, DA national leader Mmusi Maimane and De Lille announced what effectively is a political solution to some eight months of damaging internecine party battles that spilt from the Cape Town DA structures to the Western Cape and into national party terrain. At their joint media briefing Maimane and De Lille were at pains to be all smiles.

DA national leader Mmusi Maimane on Sunday announced the "mutual agreement" he and Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille have struck: "(She) has agreed to resign the office of the mayor, effective 31 October 2018".

The announcement of De Lille's resignation came a day before the scheduled start of the disciplinary proceedings against her in open hearing. And there's been some spin that the DA would have been embarrassed by those proceedings. But those disciplinary...

