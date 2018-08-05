South Africa: One Injured in Somerset Mall Roof Collapse

One person has been injured after a part of the roof of the Somerset Mall in Somerset West in the Western Cape collapsed.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said emergency officials responded to a call at around 12:00 on Sunday after been alerted to the incident.

Layne said upon arrival at the scene, the rescue team found that a large section of the roof at Entrance One had collapsed.

He said the cause of the collapse was unknown and that they had requested the assistance of the fire safety investigators to determine what happened.

Layne added that the incident details were also handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) to conduct their own investigation.

The mall remains open with just the affected area cordoned off.

A part of the roof in Somerset Mall has collapsed. From what we know so far only one major injury and 4 minor injuries have been reported.

One person was injured after a section of a roof collapsed in Somerset Mall today. ?? J Jassen pic.twitter.com/swQSAM4U0r-- Veve (@LudidiVelani) August 5, 2018

With the news of Aunty Pat resigning from the DA, in other news with the announcement just made, Somerset mall roof & walls collapsed ??#StopWorkingOnTheSabboth #SundaysArentForWork#JustSaying#ThinkAboutIt @AndreMisrole @AngeeMatthee @Geeadams1 pic.twitter.com/7k61xWpk2O-- Jèan-Pierre Marais (@marais_j) August 5, 2018

