5 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Actress and Kenyan Hubby Reveal Gender of Their Unborn Baby

By Chad Kitundu

American actress Shamea Morton, who stars in the reality show, Real Housewives of Atlanta, has announced that she's expecting a baby girl with her Kenyan husband Gerald Mwangi.

This will be the couple's first born child following their marriage in 2017.

The TV personality and the businessman tied the knot in an invite-only marriage ceremony held at a church in Nanyuki, followed by a reception at The Fairmont Hotel.

Shamea first broke the news of her pregnancy during her 36th birthday party held at Sage Woodfire Tavern Perimeter in Atlanta on May 13, 2018.

Present during the party were her friends Costars Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield.

"I am due around Thanksgiving," Shemea told Us Weekly. She would also share the good news on social media.

In an Instagram post, Shamea shared photos taken from their first anniversary on July 22nd, which also doubled up as a gender reveal party.

She said " It's a girl!" and described the news as "the best anniversary gift ever."

