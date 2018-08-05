5 August 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Journalists Walk Out of Police, Army Press Briefing

Tagged:

Related Topics

DOZENS of local and international journalists walked out of a press briefing which was meant to be addressed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe National Army at Morris Depot, Harare Sunday afternoon.

The press briefing was called for 12.30pm but by 2pm, the journalists were still waiting with no word from the authorities on the meeting.

"We all then decided to all walk out except the ZBC journalists," said one journalist who had gone for the event.

"We could not wait for 2 hours without anyone having the courtesy even to tell us what was going on and felt this was abuse which we could not allow to continue. We have other things to do."

Journalists were also in the dark on what the subject of the press conference was going to be although there have been continued reports of army brutalities on civilians in the wake of wild protests which rocked Harare's CBD last Wednesday.

The protests erupted among opposition MDC Alliance supporters who were not happy with the outcome of the July 30 elections which saw Zanu PF garner a two thirds majority in parliament.

The lackadaisical handling of a simple media briefing which also involved foreign journalists who are still in the country could be a glimpse on how the soon to be installed Emmerson Mnangagwa administration intends to approach business.

Zimbabwe

Bail Hearings Delayed for Zimbabwe Opposition Protesters

Twenty-two opposition activists, facing charges of inciting violence and causing malicious damage to the ruling ZANU-PF… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.