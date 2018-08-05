Zimbabwe: Journalists Walk Out of Police, Army Press Briefing

DOZENS of local and international journalists walked out of a press briefing which was meant to be addressed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe National Army at Morris Depot, Harare Sunday afternoon.

The press briefing was called for 12.30pm but by 2pm, the journalists were still waiting with no word from the authorities on the meeting.

"We all then decided to all walk out except the ZBC journalists," said one journalist who had gone for the event.

"We could not wait for 2 hours without anyone having the courtesy even to tell us what was going on and felt this was abuse which we could not allow to continue. We have other things to do."

Journalists were also in the dark on what the subject of the press conference was going to be although there have been continued reports of army brutalities on civilians in the wake of wild protests which rocked Harare's CBD last Wednesday.

The protests erupted among opposition MDC Alliance supporters who were not happy with the outcome of the July 30 elections which saw Zanu PF garner a two thirds majority in parliament.

The lackadaisical handling of a simple media briefing which also involved foreign journalists who are still in the country could be a glimpse on how the soon to be installed Emmerson Mnangagwa administration intends to approach business.