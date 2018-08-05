5 August 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: I Have Been Starving in India, Says MP Nambooze

By Jessica Sabano

Mukono — Ms Betty Nambooze, the Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament has accused the government of failing to clear her medical bills in India.

Ms Nambooze recently returned home after undergoing a couple of surgeries at Manipal Hospital India, including a bone marrow aspiration surgery.

Last year, Ms Nambooze was injured during a scuffle in Parliament as Opposition MPs protested a move to table the controversial Age Limit Amendment Bill- which has since been enacted.

"I have been starving. I had no money for my medication yet I had hope in the government to cater for my bills but the Ministry of Health wrote to Parliament and blocked my assistance," Ms Nambooze said.

She was speaking during special prayers at her home in Mukono Mucipality on Saturday. The prayers were led by Fr. Paul Ssebintogo.

According to Ms Nambooze, Parliament released $7,500 (ShsShs29 million) for her review but the institution did not consider the fact that she would be re-operated.

She said she her financial puzzle was solved by former president of the Forum for Democratic Change, Dr Kizza Besigye.

"I thank Dr Besigye for having that good heart of caring because I he didn't intervene, I really don't want I would have done," Ms Nambooze said, without revealing the amount of money the four time presidential candidate contributed.

The Democratic Party politician said although she is "lame" she will not stop advocating for better governance in Uganda.

"I will not get tired for fighting for our rights although the members of President [Yoweri Museveni's] Special Forces Command have made me lame now," Ms Nambooze said.

She urged Opposition politicians to stop fighting fellow members because such wrangles entrench the bad leadership of the National Resistance Movement.

Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago said they have appealed against the Age Limit Judgement in the Supreme Court because it's impossible to stand the "life presidency" of Mr Museveni.

Uganda

Read the original article on Monitor.

