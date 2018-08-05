Somalia: A Huge Car Bomb Explosion Heard in Somali Capital

A large explosion followed by gunfire was heard on Sunday evening on the main Makka Al Mukarama road in Somalia's capital, with police saying it happened amid traffic jam.

The deafening blast was heard at a security checkpoint near Cinema Somalia, where cars are being searched by Police amid relative calm in the past few months.

It was not immediately clear the exact number of the casualties.

The Somalia-based Al Shabab extremist group, an arm of Al Qaida, often targets high-profile places in the capital.

Developing story, More to follow soon.