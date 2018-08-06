5 August 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Gambian First Lady in Nigeria, Visits Patients At Abuja Hospital

In an effort to showcase the cordial relationship between her country and Nigeria, First Lady of The Gambia, Fatoumatta Barrow, marked her birthday in Abuja with visits to educational and health institutions.

Madame Barrow visited the Rochas Foundation School at Owerri, Imo state on August 4, where she interacted with students, including those from the Gambia.

At the Maitama District Hospital on Sunday, Madame Barrow in company of wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, visited child and neonatal patients at the emergency, general and special care paediatric wards as well as the post-natal ward, where she interacted and presented gifts to them.

Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Suleiman Ahmed, was full of appreciation to Mrs Buhari for bringing her guest to the hospital.

He said beyond drugs, patients require such visits as they are considered works of mercy, which contribute to their quick recovery.

Mrs Barrow earlier visited the Presidential Villa and was formally received by Mrs Buhari on Friday, where she was conducted round some places of interest at the Villa by her host.

