6 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Children and Man Hit in Another Mitchells Plain Shooting

Photo: Jobs for Felons Hub/Flickr
(File photo)

Two children and a man were injured in another shooting in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said that at around 14:00 a 10-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy, and a 22-year-old man were shot in Hakdoring street, Lentegeur.

The boy was shot in the head, the girl was shot on her leg, and the man in his right arm.

A quick response by police led to the arrest of seven people and the confiscation of a Toyota Quantum vehicle and a 9mm pistol.

They will be charged with attempted murder and will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court soon.

In the meantime, the shooting victims were taken to hospital for treatment and were in a stable condition.

Last Thursday six people were shot also in Mitchells Plain. One person died.

None of those injured wanted the police to investigate the shootings, believed to be gang-related.

Source: News24

South Africa

