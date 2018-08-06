Nigeria: NFF Bigwigs, Omidiran to Cheer Falconets Against Germany Today

Eminent world citizens, including the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and First Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, as well as a ranking Member of the House of Representatives, Ayo Omidiran will be on hand to cheer Nigeria's U20 girls, Falconets against their German counterparts in Saint Malo today.

The match is both teams opening game of the on-going FIFA U-20 Women World Cup mho9lding in France. The competition began yesterday.

In the opening encounter, Mexico edged Brazil 3-2 in an interesting affair in Dinan/Léhon.

Pinnick, who at the weekend received a letter of congratulations from FIFA President Gianni Infantino on his nomination as First Vice President of CAF, flew into Paris yesterday from the United Kingdom before making his way to Saint Malo.

Respected lawmaker, Omidiran, an illustrious financier and ardent supporter of women's football for several decades now, is a Member of the House of Reps' Committee on Sports and Youth Development and Chairman of the NFF Women's Football Committee.

The NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, is expected in Saint Malo today, as the Nigerian girls get set to soar in a championship in which they have finished as runners-up on two occasions.

It is just as well that their first match of this year's tournament is against perennial foes Germany, who edged the Falconets in the final matches of the 2010 and 2014 championships.