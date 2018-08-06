Uganda: South African President in Uganda for Son's Wedding Ceremony

The stage has been set for arguably Uganda's wedding of the year after South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa landed in Uganda on Friday to attend traditional give-away ceremony ahead of his son's wedding.

Ramaphosa accompanied by First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe were received at Entebbe State House by by President Yoweri Museveni and his wife Janet.

The South African First Family is in Kampala to witness the auspicious occasion where their son Andile will wed Bridget Birungi - daughter to former Uganda Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi - in a traditional wedding.

Despite politically falling out with Mbabazi in the run up to the 2016 general elections, Museveni has been invited to, and is expected to attend, the fete set for the Mbabazi palatial home in Kololo, considered one of Kampala's posh neighbourhoods.

Andile and Bridget received an all clear to get married earlier this year following an elaborate dowry ceremony held in Kampala in which the groom was among other fined one goat worth Sh5000 for impregnating the bride before marriage.

On Thursday, the Mbabazi home was a buzz with activities in readiness for the D-Day, with the planning, preparations and other logistical assignments including cutlery rumoured to cost in the upwards of Sh25 million.

The Daily Monitor reports there will be screens to broadcast the ceremony to guests from different points of the venue. Tents have erected too.

Selected mainstream media has been invited to beam the event 'Live'. Those close to the lucky couple say they are a jolly duo who freely express themselves.

"We met almost 10 years ago. I was in Beijing where I worked as an expert while she was finishing her studies in engineering. Then she went on to do her masters. We went on to live in South Africa. She is my best friend. She knows all my secrets, even how my feet look," Andile explained in a recent media interview.

The Mbabazi family has indicated this union deserves to be celebrated beyond underlining political identities. The second and final wedding is set for South Africa at a yet to be announced date.