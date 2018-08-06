Zimbabwe: Bleak Harare Night for Charly Black

Jamaican dancehall reggae artiste Charly Black's show that took place on Saturday night at Longcheng Plaza had a poor attendance. Charly Black -- real name Desmond Mendez -- staged an electrifying performance in front of a handful fans as he belted out songs from his old and new releases.

Some of the songs he performed include "Too Blessed to be Stressed", "Now and Forever", "Party Animal", "Bubbling Party" and "Heavy Lighter".

The Jamaican musician also brought a surprise female dancer known as Renne 360 who wowed the crowd with her energetic dance moves.

The "Party Animal" hit-maker's performance was not affected by the paltry crowd, but urged them to accept reality and enjoy the show.

"I think we are few because of the weather. We sing dancehall music because it is full of energy. Don't worry about the time, I know we are coming from election time and some people said I shouldn't be here but I told them I have to do it for my fans.

Who was at my 2015 show, let's appreciate what is here, the love and let's enjoy. I said respect to my fans, I am going to perform whether there are few fans. I came here for business," he said.

Charly Black was expected to have performed in June but cancelled the show because he had some queries with his manager and deejay who had visa problems.

Zimdancehall sensation Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadzwa affectionately known as "Nutty O" put up a scintillating performance as he dished out the crowd's favourite tunes which include "Bugatti", "Zuva" and "Boom Shellele", which drove the crowd into frenzy mood.

Charly Black was expected to share the stage with some local acts who include Souljah Love, Freeman, Hwindi President, Dadza D and Guspy Warrior among others but they did not show up as scheduled.

The night was later saved by Mbare- based radio personality Abisha Palmer, who managed to entertain the crowd as he rocked the stage with his chants and music.

In an interview, show promoter Simbarashe Chanachimwe, affectionately known as Dammer, said he was happy with the gig.

"This is my first gig in the music industry and a lot is expected. Yes, there is a low turnout but I am happy everything went according to plan. I have paid everyone their dues and it was sad that some didn't turn up without valid reasons. That is the business, Freeman called and said he wasn't feeling well and some others had their reasons but I respect that and I am willing to work with them again. We are in good books and this is a learning curve," he said.

Dammer said some tickets were already bought in June ahead of the show.

"We started selling tickets in May so, we have some people who had already bought before the show was cancelled. Therefore the tickets were still valid," he said.