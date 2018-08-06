Nigeria: Team Nigeria Claim Third Spot At CAA Asaba 2018

In this interview, controversial member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin who was once suspended for… Read more »

Team Nigeria ended their campaign at the 21st Senior Athletics Championships on a blistering note, winning three gold medals on the final day of the championships at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.