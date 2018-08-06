6 August 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Africa: Asaba 2018 - Kenya Finish Ahead of South Africa, Nigeria

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Asaba 2018
By Ben Efe

After five days of events Kenya, topped the medals table of the 21st African Athletics Championships, but it was a close call as South Africa and Nigeria put up a good fight till the last minute.

Kenya who came with a strong team and loads of complaints won a total of 11 gold, six silver and two bronze medals. South Africa won nine gold 13 silver and eight bronze medals. Nigeria settled for third place with nine gold, five silver and five bronze medals.

Nigeria's Onome Nathaniel Glory won the women 400m hurdles with a time of 55.53 seconds, Grace Abata won the women triple jump gold, the women 4x400m completed the day for Nigeria after putting on a good display to win the gold much to the delight of the cheering crowd.

In the 200m women Ivorian Marie Josee Ta Lou completed her sprint double returning 22.50 seconds. Nigeria Praise Idamadudu was 8th with 23.79seconds.

"Our team did quite well despite all the odds we faced. We didn't have the best of preparations and we had to make do with the little resources we had," said AFN president Ibrahim Gusau.

More on This

I Had Fears Over Asaba 2018 Athletics Championship, Okowa Confesses

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has revealed how he took the risk to host the 21st African Senior Athletics… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.