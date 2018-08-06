Kenya: NMG Journalists Scoop Top Honours At Annual Mck Awards

Nation Media Group reporters excelled at this year's Media Council of Kenya Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA) fete at Radisson Blue Hotel in Nairobi on Friday.

Five print reporters and six television journalists were recognised for their work during the seventh annual awards ceremony.

Mr Elvis Ondieki, a reporter with the Sunday Nation, won the Developmental Reporting Award in the print category while Investigations Editor John Kamau was top in the Good Governance Reporting Category for print.

Ms Elizabeth Merab, a health reporter with the Daily Nation, bagged the Environment Reporting Award while the Gender Reporting Award went to Mr Abiud Awiti, a court reporter.

The Health Reporting Award in the print category was won by Ms Sarah Ooko who writes for the Business Daily.

LIFETIME CONTRIBUTION

NTV was not left behind, with Mr Robert Gichira and Mr Andrew Ochieng' scooping the Good Governance Reporting Award.

Ms Jane Gatwiri won the Cameraperson of the Year Award.

She also won the Business Reporting Award together with Mr Enoch Sikolia, who has since left the station.

Ms Rose Wangui and Ms Leah Wambui won the Gender Reporting Award for television.

Mr Philip Ochieng and Ms Lucy Oriang received the Award for Lifetime Contribution in Journalism.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, who was the chief guest at the ceremony, defended the People Daily journalists Antony Mwangi and Dinah Ondari, who were summoned by Parliament over a story.

He said the two were only doing their work.