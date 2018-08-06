Police have tear-gassed Kenyatta National Hospital staff who staged a go-slow on Monday morning over non-payment of their health service allowances.

The workers allied to Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (Kudheiha) had threatened to go on strike in the first week of August over the allowances that date back to 2015.

They had written to the hospital's CEO, informing the management of the industrial action.

Through their union, the 4,700 workers claim they are yet to be paid their allowances as recommended by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

