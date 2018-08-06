Kenya: Nakumatt FC Clearly Showing They've Got It

Just a few months ago, we knew so well the probable teams that were to go down; relegated from the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

Indeed, watching Nakumatt Football Club against Gor Mahia last Saturday was a treat to any person who loves football.

Nakumatt FC was sure to go down just like her sponsors, who baffled us by crumbling at a rate that was shocking.

They were somehow salvaged by forward looking individuals and the team seems very fresh and invigorating to watch!

Indeed several months ago, in this column, we dedicated praises to these people who seem to have faith in Kenyan football. The name of the team was changed but that will be effected in the next season.

The team acquired a new American tactician Melis Medo and whatever these people are doing is all good to say the least.

Nakumatt rally to hold Gor in Machakos

Those players that would go for months without pay; those lads that were broken in spirit; those youngsters that couldn't pay their house rents in time; those young men whose talent for football was fast turning into a curse, are now back with enthusiasm and vigour and they just seem to fear nobody.

We say kudos to you gentlemen.

In a country where criticism is the norm it is very hard to come by a situation that needs to be lauded to the rooftops.

Nakumatt have given us that rare opportunity and for that we shall crow ad infinitum.

We do not know just how the Football Kenya Federation and the Kenyan Premier League have helped this team to survive the economic hardship that actually threatened its existence.

We even doubt if it gave the football fathers in this country some sleepless nights knowing their lethargy when it comes to work.

We are sure they did nothing at all and need not be disturbed by the upsurge of this team. Perhaps they already had some other team in mind ready to fill the gap left by Nakumatt's departure. We are certain that even if Nakumatt had lost the battle to stay alive, the best FKF would have done was to fine them and punish them for that. 'If you see a man falling, push him'... that is the motto of our football management.

Well, Nakumatt is alive and kicking ball! We watched them on Saturday and checked the league standings again. They are at number 12 and they have the ability to run away from the nether chalkline.

The lesson we have gathered from this team is that very little has been done by the corporate sector in the sports development in this country.

If an individual can do this much for a team, what really can some full fledged bank really do?

How long shall they be advertising themselves on primetime TV instead of getting to the millions of fans rather easily?

The testimony is out there for all to see.

It tells us that most of the teams can do much better than what they are currently doing. Let us just get serious and all shall be ours. Long live Kenyan football!