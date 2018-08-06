Kenya: Slowly but Surely the Leopards With Claws Is Returning

I'm warming up to the possibility of witnessing the majestic Ingwe moving up to second spot on the SportPesa Premier League standings by the end of the weekend.

And thereafter, who knows?

Those who watched Arsenal surrender a healthy advantage at the top of the English Premier League table to finish third behind Manchester United and Chelsea during the 2007/2008 campaign know where I'm headed.

By the way - and for the record - those noisy fellas hurting their chests thumping them in blissful gloat could be in for a rude shock as the league enters its home stretch.

I mean, if we all decided to boast and shout around each time our favourite clubs struggle to win against cash-strapped opposition from a neighbouring country in a second tier continental competition you can imagine how noisy this city would be?

On to more important stuff.

OJUANG: Nakumatt FC clearly showing they've got it

Bring on these fixtures! Gor thrives in adversity

We will play second tier side Kenya Police in the last eight of the FKF SportPesa Shield on September 1 and barring any chance of "kitu kidogo" influence, I am confident the cops will end up on the wrong side of a rugby like score line.

Actually, I dare put it here, the 'Big Cats' will triumph in this competition for the second year running and to play in Africa next year, which is more their level.

The point I am trying to make is that this remains a relatively successful season at the den and there is a big chance the campaign will end with silverware and splashes of frothy, expensive champagne on the dais come November.

The signs are there. First, our Argentine coach Rodolfo Zapata, who has shades of Maradona in his looks, is slowly building a disciplined and tactically astute side which should dominate on the local and regional scene for years to come.

What's more, the cool and collected Zapata has not only brought over the latest training and fitness methods from his home country, but introduced some good share of professionalism into the squad.

For those who do not know, the two times World Cup winning Argentina is home to Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain et al and Zapata made his name as a reliable goalkeeper back in the days.

I am also excited to note our new signings are bedding in well.

Eugene Mukangula, who came in from Thika United and the skilful Marvin Nabwire, scorer of the only goal when we beat Vihiga last weekend, stand out here.

Whyvone Isuza's spectacular goal in the derby is just a sign of more things to come.

Mark you, he is the highest scoring midfielder in the league by about half a mile. It will be a fraud if he is not named the best midfielder in the country at the end of the season.

My appeal is for our supporters to make time and come cheer on this team.

Believe you me, nothing inspires a professional footballer to perform more than a jam packed stadium of partisan fans cheering on every attack while jeering the opponent.

As long as the AFC Leopards boat holds steady and the administration gets its act together, Ingwe will soon start going places.

Those days when the white and blue stripes sent shivers down many an opponent's spine, those days when the fearsome "Ingwe, Ingwe!" rallying call sent other teams scampering out of sight for dear life, those days when it was more a question of by how much Leopards was going to win rather than whether they would win are surely on the horizon.

Yeah, we need to silence some noisy people claiming they have no equal this part of Africa.

See you on the terraces!