Kenya: Ex-International Mugalia Stars for Shabana in Win

Shabana's new signing ex-Kenya international Bob Mugalia scored twice in their Football Kenya Federation Division One 5-1 win over Griffins of Kisumu at Moi Stadium over the weekend

The Congolese turned Kenyan netted in the fifth and eighth minutes to get his new side rolling.

Hamizo Ahadi headed in the third goal in the 30th minute and added two more in the second for a fine hat-trick as the former Premier League side walked away comfortable winners in this well attended match.

Poor marking from Andrew Kanuli's boys gave the Kisumu based club their only goal in the 90th minute.

Kanuli declared after the match they were targeting promotion to the National Super League next season.

"I thank God for the victory and hope we shall top the league something we missed to achieve last season," Kanuli said.

On his performance, Bob Mugalia said his main aim is assisting local clubs move to higher levels something that made him to sign for the Kisii-based club.

"I like playing with upcoming talents because at the higher levels there is a lot of humiliation because big clubs will use you and later you will be dumped," he said.

According to him, Shabana used to be a big name in the country hence deserves to play in the Kenyan Premier League to compete with Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards which were their main competitors in the past.

After the victory Shabana are now second with 40 points from 17 games, whereby they have won 12, drew four and lost once.

Eldoret Youth are sitting pretty at the helm of the table with 42 points having played the same number of games.