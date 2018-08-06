Kenya: SA Camp Was an Eye-Opener, Says Kaya Tiwi's Akinyi

Kenya and Kaya Tiwi Secondary's speedy guard Lilian Akinyi Ochola returned to the country from a week-long basketball training camp in Johannesburg and said she had learnt a lot from sessions with NBA stars at the camp.

The 17-year-old was the only Kenyan at the camp organised by basketball instructional camp Basketball Without Borders (BWB), NBA and FIBA, and attended by youngsters from all over Africa. She said she acquired key skills from training sessions conducted by NBA stars and coaches.

"The sessions have helped improve my skills and have also changed how I look at life," said Akinyi. She immediately joined her team mates at Khamis High School in training ahead of the team's trip to Rwanda this morning for East Africa Secondary School games.

She said she would forever be grateful to those who funded her trip to South Africa, among them David Omolo, Kaya Tiwi School, coaches Abel Nson and Everlyne Kedogo.

She was named in the seven-man BWB All-Star team and met former NBA stars Kareem Abdul-Jabar, Mutombo Dikembe and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.