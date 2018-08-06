6 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: SA Camp Was an Eye-Opener, Says Kaya Tiwi's Akinyi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Philip Onyango

Kenya and Kaya Tiwi Secondary's speedy guard Lilian Akinyi Ochola returned to the country from a week-long basketball training camp in Johannesburg and said she had learnt a lot from sessions with NBA stars at the camp.

The 17-year-old was the only Kenyan at the camp organised by basketball instructional camp Basketball Without Borders (BWB), NBA and FIBA, and attended by youngsters from all over Africa. She said she acquired key skills from training sessions conducted by NBA stars and coaches.

"The sessions have helped improve my skills and have also changed how I look at life," said Akinyi. She immediately joined her team mates at Khamis High School in training ahead of the team's trip to Rwanda this morning for East Africa Secondary School games.

She said she would forever be grateful to those who funded her trip to South Africa, among them David Omolo, Kaya Tiwi School, coaches Abel Nson and Everlyne Kedogo.

She was named in the seven-man BWB All-Star team and met former NBA stars Kareem Abdul-Jabar, Mutombo Dikembe and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.