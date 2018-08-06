Zimbabwe: Riot Cops Maintain 24-Hour Presence At MDC-T's Harvest House

Photo: New Zimbabwe

Riot cops chase MDC-T supporters in Harare last week.

POLICE remain at the opposition MDC-T's Harare head office, days after the hotly disputed elections which resulted in violence that left seven people dead and several others injured.

Two water cannon as well as two trucks with anti-riot police were parked in front of the building Sunday with party activists saying they were there round the clock.

Reached for comment, MDC Alliance presidential spokesman Nkululeko Sibanda said the opposition was not bothered about the police presence.

"MDC Alliance is not bothered by that and we urge the police to stay put for as long as they wish," Dr Sibanda told NewZimbabwe.com.

"For us it is business as usual. They will not be noticed. We know they are hungry and they can continue receiving government handouts at the expense of democracy. All we know is that (Nelson) Chamisa won the election."

Police swooped on the building after Wednesday's deadly clashes as they sought to apprehend activists thought to have been involved in the violence.

A day-long stand-off ensued Thursday with the activists refusing to leave the building while lawyers for the opposition questioned their search warrant.

The riot cops later stormed the building and arrested several activists who have since appeared in court.

Despite the arrests, the anti-riot police have remained at the building.

"They are here round the clock since last week," one opposition activist told NewZimbabwe.com.

"They are actually changing shifts here. But they have not interfered with us or stopped us going in and out of the building.

"They have not told us why they are still here."

Efforts to get in touch with police spokespersons were not successful late Sunday.

However, the ZRP has since indicated that they are keen to interview former finance minister and opposition MDC Alliance principal Tendai Biti in connection with last week's violence.

Biti has not been heard from or seen in public since the announcement of the presidential election results.

His opposition insisted in a statement that he had not "committed any crime".

"The MDC Alliance is appalled by the state's attempt to paint our leaders Tendai Biti and Happymore Chidziva as criminals, painting a bad image of the two is unacceptable and disrespectful," the coalition said in a statement.

As a matter of fact, the two are Honorable members of our society who have an outstanding history of service and patriotism and duly elected members of parliament with no reason to behave in a criminal manner.

In these times there is a high temptation to give a dog a bad name just to find a reason to hang it, this must stop.