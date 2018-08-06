Kenya: Java Kileleshwa Demolished Being Built On Riparian Land

Nairobi — The Java restaurant situated in Kileleshwa has been demolished by a multi-agency taskforce for being built on riparian land.

According to the Nairobi County's Head of Inspectorate Peter Mbaya, "the taskforce consists of officers from the Central Government, City Hall and the National Environment Management Authority."

He said such demolitions will continue especially of buildings less than 50 metres from a river.

He stated that this is part of efforts to bring down illegal structures within Nairobi.

The restaurant has assured its customers that they can still visit restaurants in neighbouring branches.