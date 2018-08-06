6 August 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Java Kileleshwa Demolished Being Built On Riparian Land

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Java restaurant situated in Kileleshwa has been demolished by a multi-agency taskforce for being built on riparian land.

According to the Nairobi County's Head of Inspectorate Peter Mbaya, "the taskforce consists of officers from the Central Government, City Hall and the National Environment Management Authority."

He said such demolitions will continue especially of buildings less than 50 metres from a river.

He stated that this is part of efforts to bring down illegal structures within Nairobi.

The restaurant has assured its customers that they can still visit restaurants in neighbouring branches.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.