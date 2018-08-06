Nigeria: France 2018 World Cup - Falconets Eye Three Points Against Germany

Nigeria open their FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup campaign against Germany today in France, with coach Chris Danjuma charging the Falconets to fight to scoop all three points at stake.

"It is a good thing we are meeting Germany in our first match. If you want to be a champion, you have to overcome strong forces on the way. We are starting the tournament knowing that there is no easy route to the top, and that we have to give our best in every minute of the competition," said Danjuma.

Effervescent forward Gift Monday must play carefully in order to avoid a yellow card that could knock her out of Thursday's clash with Haiti, having been cautioned in the Nigeria team's final qualifying match against South Africa in Benin City early in the year.

However, the Falconets are loaded to the hilt with proven performers. Captain Oluwakemi Famuditi and Glory Ogbonna would be expected to keep things tight at the back, while Christy Ucheibe and Peace Efih would be saddled with the responsibility of pushing the ball upfront for the experienced and efficient Rasheedat Ajibade and the starry -eyed but clinical Anam Imo.

Nigeria take on Haiti at the same venue on Thursday, before closing the group D attrition with China at the Stade de Clos Gastel in Dinan/Lehon on Monday next week.