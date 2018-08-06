6 August 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: France 2018 World Cup - Falconets Eye Three Points Against Germany

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigeria open their FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup campaign against Germany today in France, with coach Chris Danjuma charging the Falconets to fight to scoop all three points at stake.

"It is a good thing we are meeting Germany in our first match. If you want to be a champion, you have to overcome strong forces on the way. We are starting the tournament knowing that there is no easy route to the top, and that we have to give our best in every minute of the competition," said Danjuma.

Effervescent forward Gift Monday must play carefully in order to avoid a yellow card that could knock her out of Thursday's clash with Haiti, having been cautioned in the Nigeria team's final qualifying match against South Africa in Benin City early in the year.

However, the Falconets are loaded to the hilt with proven performers. Captain Oluwakemi Famuditi and Glory Ogbonna would be expected to keep things tight at the back, while Christy Ucheibe and Peace Efih would be saddled with the responsibility of pushing the ball upfront for the experienced and efficient Rasheedat Ajibade and the starry -eyed but clinical Anam Imo.

Nigeria take on Haiti at the same venue on Thursday, before closing the group D attrition with China at the Stade de Clos Gastel in Dinan/Lehon on Monday next week.

Nigeria

With Buhari, No Defection Can Stop Ruling Party From Winning 2019

In this interview, controversial member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin who was once suspended for… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.