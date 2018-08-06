Uganda: UPDF Soldier Shoots 3 Civilians Dead in Gulu

Kampala — The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces have arrested one of their own officers after shooting three people dead and injuring one other in Gulu.

The deceased and the injured were reportedly drinking at a local bar in Kabedo opong village, Kasubi parish in Bardege Division Gulu Municipality when the soldier opened fire at them on Saturday night.

Brig Richard Karemire, the UPDF spokesman said in a statement that the Force's 4th Division Commander Brig Emanuel Kanyesigye had caused the immediate arrest of Lance Corporal Odaga Geoffrey - the Soldier who last night misused his weapon in an unlawful shooting.

"This incident which led to the death of three revellers in a bar at Kabedopong in Gulu is very regrettable," said Brig Karemire.

He added that investigations have commenced by a team of UPDF and Uganda Police Force into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"Our condolences and sympathies go to the families of the victims as we condemn the action of the soldier. The gun used has also been recovered and exhibited by the investigators," said Karemire.

Police have identified the deceased as Sunday Ouma 36, the bar owner, Fred Yasin 25 all residents of Kabedo opong village and another unidentified student of Gulu University.

The injured, Jimmy Ojok 23 who was shot in the right thigh and is receiving treatment at Gulu Regional Referral hospital emergency unit.

How it happened

The Officer in charge of criminal investigation at Gulu Central police station Mr Ronald Were said the soldier attached to Fourth Infantry Division barracks in Gulu district stormed the drinking joint at about 11pm and opened fire at the revellers.

Mr Were said the soldier had looted an unspecified amount of money and drinks from the bar before shooting the at the victims.

"The soldier came with intension of robbing the bar. He successfully did it but we wonder what drove him to shoot the victims," Mr Were said.

He noted that police recovered three bullet cartridges used by the suspect.

Mr Were said bodies of the deceased are being kept at Gulu Regional Referral hospital morgue awaiting post-mortem.

The UPDF fourth Infantry division Spokesperson Maj Telesphor Turyamumamya said the soldier identified as Lance corporal Goeffrey Odaga was arrested shortly after the the incident.

He noted that they also recovered an AK47 assault riffle from the suspect which was used in committing the crime.

"The soldier was found asleep shortly after the incident. He was under the influence of alcohol and we recovered some Alcohol with him," Maj Turyamumanya said.

He added that the suspect is being detained at the fourth infantry division barracks.

"The crime he committed is unacceptable, we regret and condemn such acts among the UPDF soldiers," he said.